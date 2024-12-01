Several students from the boys’ hostel at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh have reportedly fallen ill, sparking concerns of a potential food poisoning outbreak.

The incident occurred at the 225-bed hostel of the medical institution. According to sources, the health scare began when one student complained of loose stool and stomach pain, which was later accompanied by vomiting and gas-related symptoms in seven other students.

The affected students sought immediate medical attention at the college's casualty unit and are currently under observation. AMCH authorities have stated that while food poisoning has not been officially confirmed, they are closely monitoring the situation to assess any further health deterioration.

Preliminary reports suggest that the students had consumed fried potatoes the previous night, raising suspicion about the cause of the illness. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact source of the symptoms.

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