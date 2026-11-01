Assam's Ledo Police arrested a man and seized approximately 33.28 grams of suspected heroin and ₹1.2 lakh in cash during a drug raid at Bomgara in Barmakamp, Ledo, under Margherita subdivision of Tinsukia district.

The operation was conducted at night based on specific intelligence inputs. It was led by Ledo Police Station Officer-in-Charge Roushan Thapa and Tinsukia District Operations Branch DSP Faiyaz Ahmed.

The arrested person has been identified as Ali Ahmed, a resident of Jharna Basti in Ledo.

According to police, the suspected heroin was recovered from a bag, concealed in three soap cases. The team also seized ₹1.2 lakh in cash during the operation.

Police have launched an investigation into the case. Further details are awaited.