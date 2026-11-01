Suspected heroin worth 33.28 grams seized, one arrested in Assam's Ledo drug raid
Ledo Police arrested Ali Ahmed and seized suspected heroin and ₹1.2 lakh during a night raid. The intelligence-led operation has prompted an investigation into the case.
- Night operation followed specific intelligence received by the police team
- Officer-in-Charge Roushan Thapa led the raid alongside DSP Faiyaz Ahmed
- Police identified the arrested accused as Jharna Basti resident Ali Ahmed
Assam's Ledo Police arrested a man and seized approximately 33.28 grams of suspected heroin and ₹1.2 lakh in cash during a drug raid at Bomgara in Barmakamp, Ledo, under Margherita subdivision of Tinsukia district.
The operation was conducted at night based on specific intelligence inputs. It was led by Ledo Police Station Officer-in-Charge Roushan Thapa and Tinsukia District Operations Branch DSP Faiyaz Ahmed.
The arrested person has been identified as Ali Ahmed, a resident of Jharna Basti in Ledo.
According to police, the suspected heroin was recovered from a bag, concealed in three soap cases. The team also seized ₹1.2 lakh in cash during the operation.
Police have launched an investigation into the case. Further details are awaited.
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