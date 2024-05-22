Suspected heroin worth crores seized during raid in Assam's Karimganj, 1 arrested
The Karimganj Police in Assam have seized approximately 300 grams of suspected heroin, valued at around Rs 2 crore, from a passenger vehicle in the Deokuri area of Kaliganj. The police also apprehended a drug trafficker, Burhan Uddin, during the operation.
The Karimganj Police seized around 300 grams of suspected heroin worth crores, from Deokuri area of Kaliganj area.
The estimated market value of the seized drugs is around Rs 2 crore.
In this connection, the police also arrested a drug trafficker.
Based on a tip-off, the Karimganj police intercepted a passenger vehicle, bearing registration number (AS/11/CC/ 3654), in the Deokuri area of Kaliganj area.
Following the interception, the police officials seized around 300 grams of suspected heroin in 25 packets each.
The arrested smuggler has been identified as Burhan Uddin, a resident of Bagbari in Kaliganj.
Earlier, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, in a major crackdown on the illegal drug trade, conducted a successful raid in the Koinadhara area under Basistha Police Station limits in Guwahati.
During the raid, the STF team seized 23 vials containing approximately 30.5 grams of suspected heroin, along with other incriminating materials.
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