Suspected ISI operative held in Assam
The security agencies of Assam have detained one suspected ISI operative. The person was impersonating as a security staff who visited several places across the state.
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A suspected ISI operative has been detained in Assam. The arrested person was impersonating as a divisional engineer and security staff to take entry into cantonment and restricted areas across the state.
The ISI agent visited Tinsukia number of times before he was arrested.
It is a developing story. More details awaited.
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