Two suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operatives were arrested from Assam’s Barpeta district on Thursday. Three handmade bombs, three electronic detonators, four exclusive neogen ninetins, and five mobile phones have been recovered from their possession.

The two arrested youths are identified as Mokkodos Ali Ahmed from North Kaljar and Sofiqul Islam, a resident of Jania. Dr. Pradeep Saikia, Additional Superintendent of Police in Barpeta, held a press conference today and announced the arrest of two youths on jihadi suspicions.

"Under the supervision of DSP Samudra Dutta, a team from Howly Police conducted a search operation at Mokkodas Ali's house in North Kaljhar. The recovered items were found in a flower garden. We arrested Mokkodas Ali Ahmed and Safiqul Islam", Additional Superintendent of Police, Barpeta stated.

It needs mention here that previously, in 2019, the Barpeta police detained Sofikul Islam for reportedly working for the terrorist organization Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

Police suspect Sofikul Islam, who was earlier involved in JMB, was again involved in spreading the network of jihad in Barpeta.

In the year 2019, Assam Police announced that three alleged Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) members were arrested from different parts of the Barpeta district.

Mustafizur Rahman (25), Shafiqul Islam (29), and Danesh Ali have been identified as the three suspects. They were brought before a judge and sentenced to eight days in police custody.

Superintendent of Police in Barpeta According to Robin Kumar, Rahman and Islam are trained JMB cadres, whereas Ali is the hub of all jihadi activity in the district.

Earlier, on April 22, Manikpur police in Assam's Bongaigaon apprehended a guy on suspicion of having ties to the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a Bangladesh-based Jihadi organization from Bhandara.