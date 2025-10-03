Suspected miscreants from Nagaland set ablaze houses in Assam’s Golaghat district

Several houses in Assam’s Golaghat district were set ablaze on Friday, October 3, by suspected miscreants from Nagaland, officials said.

The incident occurred in Tengatal of Uriamghat, Sector B in Sarupathar, along the interstate border, during the early hours of the morning.

“The villagers were asleep when suspected miscreants crossed the border and set several houses on fire. There have been reports of severe property loss,” a senior official said.

No casualties have been reported so far. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Authorities, including the civil administration, police, forest department officials, and CRPF personnel, rushed to the spot. While the situation is reportedly under control, officials said tensions remain high in the area.

Due to the remote location of the affected villages, further details are awaited as authorities continue to assess the damage and secure the area.



