Suspected Myanmarese insurgent killed in Arunachal, Assam Rifles recover ams cache in Longding

Troops of the 44 Assam Rifles under the Khonsa Battalion neutralized a suspected Myanmarese insurgent and recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district.

The encounter occurred during a routine patrol in the Wakka area in the early hours of July 5, when the patrolling team from the Wakka Company Operating Base came under sudden fire in the early morning hours. The attackers, believed to be members of an underground militant group, opened fire using automatic weapons, prompting a swift and calibrated retaliation from Assam Rifles personnel.

The ensuing intense gunfight, lasting approximately 4 to 5 minutes, forced the militants to retreat into the dense jungle terrain. A follow-up search operation led to the recovery of a slain Burmese insurgent, found in full combat attire.

Seizure of Arms, Ammunition, and Explosives

The troops recovered a large cache of warlike stores from the encounter site, underlining the scale and seriousness of the operation. Items seized included:

1 Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing 15 kg

5 Detonators and 10 Cordex cables

1 large IED battery set (set of 8)

1 Chinese grenade

3 pistols (two 22mm and one 32mm), along with magazines

13 rounds of 22mm, 28 rounds of 7.62mm, and 36 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition

9 fired cartridge cases

80 paper flags of the so-called Naga Independence movement, along with 80 flags commemorating the 78th Naga Independence Day

200 meters of electric wire

7 blank extortion notes and 1 filled extortion note

₹26,000 in Indian currency and 3 Burmese currency notes

50 indent receipt leaflets

2 Burmese SIM cards

The seizure suggests potential cross-border links and planned acts of subversion, including extortion and explosive-related threats, in the sensitive region.

The Assam Rifles handed over the body of the deceased insurgent, recovered materials, and details of the incident to the Tissa Police Station. A case has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Arms Act.

Authorities believe the group may have been part of a larger transnational network aiming to destabilize peace in the border region.

Security has been heightened in the Longding district, which lies close to the porous Indo-Myanmar border, often exploited by insurgent groups for logistical and strategic advantages.