Police in Assam's Cachar arrested three suspected members of the Naga militant outfit, the Naga National Council (NNC), in Silchar on Monday night at the Shiv Colony in the city.

A 9mm pistol was recovered from their possession.

The three suspected militants have been identified as Dinpatrei Riamei, aka Joshuwa,(46yrs) a native of Imphal, and Chamdankhuan (37yrs) of Jirighat in Cachar.

Namjaorei Rongmai (38yrs) of Rongmai village, Namdailong area under Jirighat PS Cachar.

Superintendent of Police of Cachar district Ramandeep Kaur informed that acting on a tip-off, they conducted a secret search operation and arrested two suspected militants along with some weapons from the Shiv Colony area of Silchar late on Monday and another from the Jirighat area of Cachar.

"They are all active members of the Naga National Council (NNC)/FGN (Federal Govt. of Nagaland) and Dinpatrei Riamei is their leader. They are using the Cachar district as a transit for their activities in Nagaland and Manipur. Some other members of their group managed to escape, but we are going to arrest them soon." SP said.

"These all involved an incident that took place on January 11 this year where a suspected militant named David Rongmai (30) died at Jirighat during a mob between two suspected groups. These three arrested people were involved in that incident." Cachar SP said.

Dinpatrei Riamei has admitted that he shot the person who died in the January fire. They were involved in similar activities near the Assam-Manipur border areas in the recent past, but their basic area is Manipur. SP added.