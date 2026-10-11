Suspected thief detained after hiding in water for two hours in Assam's Silchar

A theft allegation triggered tension at Kathal Point in Silchar after a young man was detained following a search by local residents and police. The youth allegedly hid for nearly two hours in water accumulated beneath the parking area of Adhi TVS Showroom in an attempt to evade detection.

According to local sources, several theft incidents had reportedly occurred in the area over the past two to three days. Residents became alert after CCTV cameras allegedly captured footage of a theft, prompting them to search for the suspected individual.

The search reportedly began around midnight on October 10. Fearing that he might be caught, the youth allegedly hid beneath the showroom’s parking area, in the accumulated water.

After searching for an extended period, locals informed the police. The youth was eventually detained around 2 am with police assistance and subsequently taken into custody.

However, it remains unclear whether the detained youth was involved in the theft incidents reported in the area over the past few days. Police are investigating the matter, and CCTV footage and other evidence are expected to help establish the facts.

The allegations against the youth have not yet been independently confirmed.