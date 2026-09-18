Suspected ULFA cadre surrenders before Assam Rifles at Pangsau

In a significant development, a 23-year-old suspected ULFA cadre surrendered before the Assam Rifles at Pangsau, according to available information.

The surrendered individual has been identified as Dilip Axom, alias Kamal Sarania, aged 23, son of Prasanna Sarania, a resident of Simla village under Simla Police Station in Baksa district of Assam.

The surrender comes as a development in the security forces’ efforts to address insurgency-related activities in the region. The individual’s identity and residential details were confirmed in connection with the surrender.

Following the surrender, further details regarding his alleged association with the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), his activities and the circumstances that led him to surrender are expected to emerge.

Authorities are likely to carry out the necessary questioning and verification procedures as part of the process following the surrender. No further details regarding weapons, ammunition or other items surrendered along with him were available in the information provided.