A total of 10 people working at 14 number coal mine iin Finboro along Assam-Arunachal border under Tinsukia district were abducted by suspected ULFA-I and NSCN cadres on the intervening night of February 17.

As per sources, a group of suspected militant group comprising of 7 members held the people at gun point and took them in a dumper to old Longtoi, a remote area in Arunachal Pradesh at around 3 am today morning.

One of the abducted person has been identified as Gyan Thapa.



It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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