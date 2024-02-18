Suspected ULFA-I, NSCN cadres kidnap 10 coal miners in Tinsukia along Assam-Arunachal border
A total of 10 people working at 14 number coal mine iin Finboro along Assam-Arunachal border under Tinsukia district were abducted by suspected ULFA-I and NSCN cadres on the intervening night of February 17.
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A total of 10 people working at 14 number coal mine iin Finboro along Assam-Arunachal border under Tinsukia district were abducted by suspected ULFA-I and NSCN cadres on the intervening night of February 17.
As per sources, a group of suspected militant group comprising of 7 members held the people at gun point and took them in a dumper to old Longtoi, a remote area in Arunachal Pradesh at around 3 am today morning.
One of the abducted person has been identified as Gyan Thapa.
It is a developing story. More details awaited.
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