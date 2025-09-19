Suspicious death of Dhubri teacher in Silchar sparks outcry, family alleges foul play

The mysterious death of a teacher from Dhubri has triggered widespread shock and outrage, with his family members alleging foul play and demanding a high-level investigation.

The deceased, identified as Arindam Kundu, a resident of IG Road in Dhubri, was found dead on a railway track in Silchar on Thursday. Kundu, who was employed as a teacher in Silchar, had recently drawn attention with a Facebook Live video in which he accused the Assam Government’s education sector of being plagued by corruption.

In the video, he claimed that “no work is implemented, only money has been symphonic, corruption at its highest,” further alleging that malpractice was rampant “from top to bottom.” He had also named several individuals whom he held responsible.



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The sudden recovery of his body has intensified suspicions, with his family rejecting the possibility of suicide or accident. Instead, they described the incident as a “cold-blooded eviction” and called for immediate intervention by the Chief Minister to ensure a fair and impartial probe.

The family expressed fears that without a high-level inquiry, the true circumstances behind Kundu’s death may remain hidden. The incident has also renewed concerns about the risks faced by whistleblowers who raise their voices against corruption.

The family’s plea for justice has struck a chord with the public, further amplifying scrutiny over corruption in the education sector and demanding accountability from the authorities.