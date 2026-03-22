SVEEP awareness drive held in Assam's Baksa on World Water Day 2026, links voter participation with water security

Awareness activities were carried out across Baksa district under the SVEEP initiative on the occasion of World Water Day 2026, combining the message of voter awareness with the importance of water conservation.

Organised by Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Baksa, the programme witnessed active participation from local residents.

As part of the initiative, locations with functional Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) water supply systems such as piped tap connections, hand pumps, and community standposts were used as platforms for public engagement.

Participants also took a voter pledge, reaffirming their commitment to exercise their franchise and encourage others to vote.

The programme highlighted the theme “Jan Bhagidari, Matdata Shakti” (Water Power is Voter Power), stressing the role of collective participation in strengthening democracy and ensuring sustainable resource management.