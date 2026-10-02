‘Swadeshi and Atmanirbharta’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma invokes Gandhi’s vision on Gandhi Jayanti

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 2 paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti, linking the freedom fighter’s ideas of Swadeshi and self-reliance with the state government’s focus on strengthening villages and panchayats.

“Remembering Pujya Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti,” Sarma wrote in a post on X.

He said the country, guided by Gandhi’s vision, was moving towards a new era of “Swadeshi and Atmanirbharta”, while stressing the need to ensure that development reaches people at the grassroots.

Sarma also highlighted the role of panchayats in implementing welfare and development initiatives. Referring to Finance Commission funding, he said, “In 2025, over ₹525 crore was allocated by the Finance Commission to Assam’s Panchayats to carry forward welfare initiatives at the grassroots.”

The chief minister added that his government would continue to work towards strengthening rural institutions.

“We will continue to follow his footsteps, empowering our villages and panchayats to become more resilient and Atmanirbhar,” he said.

Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who was born in Porbandar, Gujarat, in 1869. Gandhi played a central role in India’s freedom movement and promoted non-violence, self-reliance and Swadeshi as key principles of his public and political life. October 2 is also observed globally as the International Day of Non-Violence following a 2007 United Nations resolution.