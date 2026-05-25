Tabling of UCC Bill to pave way for on-record debate on need for law: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, May 25, said the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the state Assembly would pave the way for an “on-record discussion” on the necessity of such legislation in Assam.

In a post on X, the chief minister said the proposed law would help realise the vision laid down by the founding fathers of the nation.

“The introduction of the Uniform Civil Code 2026 Bill in the Assam Vidhan Sabha paves the way for an on-record discussion on why #UCCAssam is the need of the hour and how it will help realise the path laid down by our founding fathers,” Sarma said.

Earlier in the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Atul Bora tabled “The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill” in the Assembly on behalf of the chief minister during the third day of the first session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly.

The Bill proposes measures such as banning polygamy and making registration of live-in relationships compulsory.

However, the provisions of the proposed legislation will not apply to Scheduled Tribes residing in the state.

The introduction of the Bill triggered opposition protests in the Assembly, with parties including the Congress, Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal and the All India Trinamool Congress demanding wider consultations with stakeholders before the legislation is debated and passed.