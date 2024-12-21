In a shocking incident that has left the community of Tangla reeling, the bodies of two young boys, Gaurav Sharma (12) and Kaushik Sharma (14), were found with their throats slit in Santopara, Tangla, Udalguri district, on Saturday.

The boys, students of Tangla Kendriya Jatiya Vidyalaya and residents of Jorpukhuri, Tangla, went missing on Friday, December 20, after leaving for school.

An intensive search by family and locals ended in tragedy when their bodies were discovered just three kilometres from their residence.

Police have confirmed that the accused, a relative of the victims, has been detained, and the weapon used in the crime has been seized.



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Evidence is being meticulously collected as per procedure.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Udalguri will address the media to provide details about the incident and the progress of the investigation.

The boys’ disappearance under mysterious circumstances has raised serious concerns about safety in the area. Their father, Mahendra Sharma, a driver, and mother, Geeta Sharma, are devastated by the loss of their children in such a brutal manner.

This heinous crime has sent shockwaves through the local community, prompting calls for swift justice and enhanced security measures in Tangla. Authorities have assured that all efforts are being made to bring the perpetrator to justice and ensure the safety of the area’s residents.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation unfolds.