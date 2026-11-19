The controversy surrounding recent remarks and issues related to the Tai Ahom community prompted several organisations to hold a meeting in Moran on November 19, where representatives rejected attempts to allegedly malign Jogen Mohan and called for unity within the community.

The meeting was held at the Natya Mandir of Milita Silpi Samaj in Moran, bringing together representatives of various Tai Ahom organisations and institutions to discuss issues that have recently triggered controversy within the community.

Among those present were Hemanga Phukan, secretary of the Mohan Deodhai Bailung Parishad; Dr Ratna Gopal Gogoi, secretary of the Purvanchal Tai Sahitya Sabha; ATASU president Milan Borgohain and general secretary Bhaskar Borgohain; Tai Ahom Youth Council president Bhrigu Hatimuria and Vijay Rajkonwar; working president Rudra Sagar Burhagohain; Ahom Jatiya Gan Mancha president Mahendra Dihingia; and representatives of other organisations.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, ATASU president Milan Borgohain said the organisations had rejected what they described as attempts to use Jogen Mohan's name to create controversy. He said Mohan, who has been working for the interests of the Ahom community, attended the convention only as an invited guest and had not raised any controversial issue.

Borgohain urged people to refrain from targeting Mohan, stating that he had clarified that he never made any such remarks. He said Mohan had instead called for unity among the Ahom community, drawing inspiration from the ideals of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha.

Representatives at the meeting expressed support for Mohan and urged him to continue working for the community and Assam.

The organisations also referred to statements made by Jogen Mohan and Mayur Borgohain on Wednesday, claiming that these made it clear that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had not endorsed the controversial issue.

Tai Ahom Youth Council president Bijoy Rajkonwar also criticised Baruah and Phukan, who he said played a key role in organising the convention. He maintained that Jogen Mohan, who attended as a guest and advocated the vision of building a greater Assam, should not be blamed for the controversy. He also sought clarification from the Chief Minister on the issue and said attempts to create divisions should be opposed.

Bhrigu Hatimuria, president of another faction of the Tai Ahom Youth Council, said he did not believe Mohan would make such remarks, citing his longstanding efforts to protect the community's identity and traditions. He referred to Mohan's efforts to showcase Ahom customs and traditions before the Prime Minister in Delhi.

Hatimuria expressed confidence that Mohan would continue working for the community's interests.

The meeting concluded with Ahom Jatiya Gan Mancha president Mahendra Dihingia reading out the resolutions adopted by the participating organisations.

