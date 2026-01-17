Talks with Karbi leaders deferred amid PM Modi’s Assam visit, CM Sarma assures early resolution

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day official visit to Assam, the state government on January 17 announced the deferment of scheduled talks with the Karbi leaders, even as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the community’s concerns through dialogue and mutual understanding.



In a statement shared on social media, Sarma said that the discussions planned for the day between the Assam government and representatives of the Karbi community had been postponed owing to the Prime Minister’s visit to the state. He emphasised that the deferment was purely logistical and assured that the talks would be rescheduled at the earliest possible time.



“I wish to assure the respected members of the Karbi Samaj that their concerns are important to us,” the Chief Minister said.



The assurance comes at a time when the Karbi Anglong region continues to draw attention over various socio-political and developmental concerns.



Himanta Biswa Sarma assured that fresh dates for the talks will be announced soon, once the Prime Minister’s visit concludes.