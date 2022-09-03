Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma constituted a 4-member team comprising of Forest, Veterinary & Police officials to inspect Joymala, the tortured elephant from Assam who is held captive in a temple complex in Tamil Nadu.

Upon reaching the temple, the Tamul Nadu government refused the Assam team from seeing Joymala. As per sources the Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin was not present in the state and hence the officials of Tamil Nadu denied the Assam team to see Joymala.

Joymala, the elephant who was in the headlines recently for facing torture in the hands of the mahouts in a temple complex in Tamil Nadu, was decided to be brought back to her place of origin - Assam.

The news of mistreatment meted out to Joymala came into focus when the animal rights group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), released a video on Twitter showing Joymala, an elephant from Assam, being tortured by her mahouts inside a temple complex in Tamil Nadu.

While the video caught the national attention, the plight of other remaining eight elephants that are in the southern states came to notice via the exclusive report published by India Today NE.