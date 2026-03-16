Tamulpur and Morigaon administrations impose prohibitory orders ahead of Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026

Ahead of the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, the district administrations of Tamulpur and Morigaon have issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to maintain public order and ensure smooth conduct of the electoral process.

In Tamulpur, District Magistrate Simi Karan, IAS, issued the order with immediate effect. As per the directive, the unauthorized assembly of five or more persons has been prohibited. Educational institutions, government offices and guest houses cannot be used for election campaigning. Carrying arms, explosives or inflammable materials, as well as the use of firecrackers and fireworks in public places, has also been banned.

The order further states that public meetings, rallies or processions cannot be organised without prior permission from the District Magistrate. Speeches, posters or wall writings that may create communal tension have also been prohibited. Distribution of liquor, cash or other materials to voters during the election period has been strictly banned. Violations will invite legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Meanwhile, in Morigaon, District Magistrate Anamika Tewari, ACS, has also promulgated a similar order citing apprehensions that anti-social elements may attempt to disturb law and order during the election period.

The Morigaon order prohibits activities such as assembly of five or more persons, carrying lethal weapons, organising rallies, demonstrations, strikes, road blockades and the use of loudspeakers without authorization. The directive also restricts high-volume sound near hospitals, educational and religious institutions and bans the use of loudspeakers between 10 PM and 6 AM.

Authorities have also banned inflammatory or communal speeches, anti-national slogans, defacement of religious or government properties, provocative sloganeering and circulation of objectionable messages through SMS or social media that could disrupt communal harmony or influence the electoral process.

However, the restrictions do not apply to routine public activities such as normal market gatherings, academic activities in educational institutions, sports events, cinema halls, transport hubs, marriage ceremonies and religious functions conducted in the usual manner. Police, paramilitary and armed forces personnel, judicial officers, on-duty magistrates, government officials engaged in election-related duties and candidates carrying out door-to-door campaigning are exempted from the order while performing official duties.

Both district administrations have appealed to citizens to comply with the directives and cooperate with authorities to ensure that the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 is conducted peacefully.