Tamulpur: Assam minister Pijush Hazarika announces Rs 70-crore canal irrigation project

Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday undertook an extensive tour of Tamulpur district to inspect key water resources, review proposed irrigation projects and encourage high-value commercial farming among local youth.

Accompanied by Cabinet Minister and local MLA Biswajit Daimary, Hazarika visited Manas Chowki in Subankhata to assess the feasibility of a major canal irrigation project using water from the Pagladia River, which originates in the Bhutan hills.

The minister announced a Rs 70-crore irrigation project that will cover around 1,800 hectares of farmland. The project will include a mini-reservoir, an aqueduct and strengthening of the existing sluice gate.

Highlighting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's emphasis on expanding irrigation coverage, Hazarika said completion of all the proposed irrigation schemes in the area would increase the total irrigated farmland to around 8,000 hectares, allowing farmers to potentially adopt triple-cropping.

During his tour, Hazarika inspected the irrigation infrastructure at Hatiduba over the Darranga River and directed engineers to immediately undertake strengthening work. He also reviewed the Kalanadi River irrigation scheme and assured residents that augmentation measures would be taken promptly.

The minister subsequently inspected the Borolia River canal system near Tamulpur town and the Bornodi River irrigation scheme at Bogamati.

At Bogamati, Hazarika said the department would explore the possibility of bringing water from higher-altitude areas in Bhutan to develop large-scale irrigation projects capable of benefiting the entire district.

The minister also visited the farm of local entrepreneur Daimalu Basumatary at Sesapani and encouraged young people to take up commercial agriculture.

Basumatary has cultivated dragon fruit on five bighas and arecanut on six bighas, generating an annual income of around Rs 5 lakh, with the potential to increase his earnings to Rs 15 lakh within five years, according to the minister.

Hazarika described Basumatary as a role model for the region's youth and urged young people to explore commercial farming for financial independence instead of relying solely on conventional employment opportunities. He reiterated that the state government would provide necessary departmental support to those taking up such ventures.

During the visit, Hazarika also visited the residence of late BTC Assembly Deputy Speaker Bijit Gwra Narzary at Sesapani and offered condolences to his bereaved family.