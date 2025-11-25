Tamulpur DC stresses holistic growth as district launches Arohan 2025-26 for class IX achievers

Tamulpur Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, ACS, emphasised the need for a holistic approach to student development, underscoring the importance of nurturing talent, ensuring access to healthcare, and supporting mental well-being.

He was speaking at a meeting organised at the Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Auditorium on Tuesday, convened under the Government of Assam’s special initiative “Arohan 2025-26” in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha.

Speaking to the media, Chakravarty said that under the Arohan scheme, 72 students from Tamulpur district—each the highest scorer in Class VIII in their respective schools—will receive focused guidance and mentorship. “Not only are these selected students, but their classmates will also be equally inspired,” he said. He further informed that two student engagement programmes, “Ek Din Army Ke Sath” and “Breakfast with DC,” will be resumed soon to motivate young learners.

Highlighting the importance of strong role models, the Deputy Commissioner cited the journey of the country’s youngest IPS officer, Safin Hasan, as a source of inspiration. He also referred to James Clear’s acclaimed book Atomic Habits, stressing the role of time management in achieving long-term goals. Addressing teachers and professors who will serve as mentors, he said, “Every student wishes to learn good things. If we sit with them empathetically and devote time, each student will not only succeed but will grow into a responsible and patriotic citizen.”

The meeting saw participation from district officials, teachers, and college faculty members who will mentor the 72 selected students as they enter Class IX. Each student will be paired with an individual mentor to guide their academic and personal development.

Senior Superintendent of Police Taburam Pegu, Additional District Commissioner Hemashri Khanikar, Assistant Commissioner Arunima Kakaty, and i/c Inspector of Schools Jeherul Islam also addressed the gathering. The details were shared in a press release issued by Sub-Divisional Information & Public Relations Officer Bijoy Bezbaruah at the conclusion of the programme.