Tamulpur DC vows swift action on border villages’ issues under Vibrant Village Programme–II

The Tamulpur district administration held a series of meetings today in the Indo-Bhutan border villages of No.1 Paharpur, Patkijuli, and Bogajuli under the Vibrant Village Programme–II, with a strong focus on resolving local challenges and ensuring the success of the “Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan.”

The meetings, chaired by District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, ACS, saw active participation from villagers who raised several pressing concerns, including human-elephant conflict, deforestation, lack of proper educational facilities, inadequate healthcare, poor veterinary services, and insufficient drinking water and electricity supply.

Addressing the gathering, DC Chakravarty informed that 106 villages of Tamulpur district have been brought under the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan and assured that their issues will be addressed in a phased manner. He emphasized that effective coordination between the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Assam government, and local residents is vital to ensure the success of government schemes.

Highlighting the importance of local participation, Chakravarty appealed to villagers to actively take part in the upcoming “Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas” celebrations at Nagrijuli on November 15. He also urged residents to collaborate with security forces like the SSB to boost the local economy by supplying food and produce directly to the force.

The DC further called for scientific measures to mitigate the recurring elephant menace in agricultural areas.

Officials from various departments also interacted with the villagers, offering departmental insights and possible interventions. The meetings, held ahead of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, are seen as crucial in strengthening the government’s outreach to remote border areas.

Among those present were R.K. Tej Kumar Singh, Second-in-Command of the 64th Battalion SSB; Assistant Commissioner Arunima Kakoty; Project Director, DRDA, Bhaskarjyoti Baruah; BDO Tamulpur, Devkumar Basumatary; Executive Engineer, Water Resources, Golap Chandra Das; In-Charge Medical Officer, Dr. Arindam Kalita; and several other departmental officials.