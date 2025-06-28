Tamulpur named best aspirational development block in India by NITI Aayog

In a landmark recognition, Assam’s Tamulpur Development Block has been adjudged the top-performing block among 500 Aspirational Blocks across India by NITI Aayog, based on its performance from January to March 2025.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the social media platform X on Saturday to congratulate the team, stating, “Congratulations to Team Tamulpur for being adjudged as the Best Development Block among 500 Aspirational Blocks by @NITIAayog. This recognition reaffirms Tamulpur’s efforts in 40 core growth areas of health, education, agriculture, infra, nutrition, etc.”

Located in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Tamulpur stood out in NITI Aayog’s evaluation, which assessed development blocks based on 40 key performance indicators across critical sectors like health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development, and infrastructure development.

In recognition of its outstanding performance, Tamulpur has been awarded ₹3 crore by NITI Aayog to bolster further development efforts in the region.



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District Commissioner of Tamulpur, Pankaj Chakravarty, expressed pride in the achievement during a virtual event held on Friday to announce the rankings. “It is primarily due to the team efforts of all the officials that we have been able to achieve this top position for Tamulpur Development Block at the national level,” he said.

Chakravarty attributed the success to innovative initiatives such as the Panchamrit programme in the health sector, Mission Vikalp, and a range of multi-sectoral development interventions that have collectively driven progress in the block.

The Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP), launched by NITI Aayog, aims to uplift the most backward blocks in the country through focused developmental efforts and continuous performance monitoring. Tamulpur’s ascent to the top spot signals a transformative shift in grassroots governance and inclusive development in Assam.