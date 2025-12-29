Tamulpur returns Rs 40 lakh unspent BTC poll funds, Minister Charan Boro praises green, efficient elections

In the presence of Assam Transport Minister Charan Boro, Tamulpur District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, ACS, on December 28 formally handed over a refund challan of ₹40 lakh to the government during the “Car Mela cum Vehicle Scrappage Facility Programme” held at Goreswar. The refunded amount represents the unspent balance from the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Election, 2025, conducted in the district.

Officials said a total of ₹2.13 crore had been sanctioned for conducting the BTC elections in Tamulpur district. The polls were carried out peacefully, transparently, and smoothly across 395 polling stations. After meeting all election-related expenditures, ₹40 lakh remained unutilised and was deposited back with the Bodoland Welfare Department in accordance with government procedures.

The district administration’s conduct of the elections, particularly its Green Election initiative, received wide appreciation. Plastic use was completely banned throughout the election process, with jute-based alternatives such as jute bags used instead. As part of the environmental commitment, tree plantation was carried out at every polling station.

Women’s participation was also given special emphasis, with 30 polling stations managed exclusively by women personnel. At the Material Distribution Centre set up at Tamulpur Senior Secondary School, the administration ensured improved facilities, including chairs and air-conditioning, while the approach road to the centre was developed to facilitate smooth movement of polling staff and election materials.

In terms of administrative efficiency, Tamulpur district successfully declared results for all constituencies on the day of counting itself, on September 26, 2025.

Transport Minister Charan Boro, along with members of the public, expressed satisfaction over the efficient, transparent, and environmentally responsible conduct of the elections and commended the efforts of the District Commissioner and his team.

The details were shared in a press release issued by Bijoy Bezbaruah, Sub-Divisional Information and Public Relations Officer, Tamulpur.