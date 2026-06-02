Tanzil Hussain’s elevation as Assam Youth Congress Vice President put on hold amid organisational review

The appointment of Samaguri MLA Tanzil Hussain as Vice President of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress has been placed on hold following an ongoing organisational review by the Indian Youth Congress.

The decision was communicated by Indian Youth Congress General Secretary Mitendra Darshan Singh. Hussain, the son of senior Assam Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain, had recently won the Samaguri Assembly seat in the April elections and was appointed Vice President of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress on May 31.

According to party sources and reports, the appointment sparked discussions within the Congress organisation amid allegations of factionalism and internal differences. The development also fuelled speculation about competing groups within the state unit, with reports suggesting that the appointment had the backing of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi.

The move has also been viewed by some sections within the party as potentially sidelining youth leader Zubair Anam, further intensifying discussions within the youth wing.

In an official notice issued on Tuesday, the Indian Youth Congress stated that the appointment order dated May 31, 2026, has been suspended with immediate effect. The organisation clarified that the decision would remain in force until further instructions are issued by the central office.

The notice further directed that the earlier appointment order be treated as invalid until fresh directions are issued following the completion of the ongoing restructuring process.

The communication added that updated instructions regarding the position would be issued after the organisational review is concluded and the leadership finalises its future course of action.

The development comes amid a broader review of organisational structures within the Youth Congress and is expected to remain under consideration until the restructuring exercise is completed.