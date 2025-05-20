The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved a one-year extension in service for Tapan Kumar Deka, IPS as the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

His tenure has been extended beyond June 30, 2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The extension has been granted in relaxation of the provisions of Fundamental Rule 56(d) and Rule 16(1A) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.

Deka, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, was first appointed as IB Director in July 2022. Known for his expertise in counter-terrorism, he has played a crucial role in handling several high-profile internal security challenges.

In another development, the Assam government has formally appointed Harmeet Singh, IPS (1992 batch), as the new Director General of Police (DGP). Singh’s elevation to the Apex Scale at Level 17 of the Pay Matrix is effective from the date he assumed office.

The appointment, issued by the Home (A) Department of Assam, follows the departure of GP Singh from the post, signaling a key transition in the state’s policing hierarchy. Harmeet Singh had been serving as the acting DGP prior to this confirmation, while also managing critical portfolios including Director General of Civil Defence and Commandant General of Home Guards.