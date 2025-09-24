"Tara & Akash – Love Beyond Realms" set for nationwide release, Assam’s Alankrita Bora shines in lead role

A landmark moment for Assamese talent on the national stage is about to unfold as the Hindi feature film “Tara and Akash – Love Beyond Realms” readies for its grand release across all PVR INOX theatres in India on September 26. The film, which has already created a stir at international festivals, stars Assam’s own Alankrita Bora in the lead role, pairing opposite Jitesh Thakur.



Alankrita, a former Miss Diva Universe finalist, is being hailed for her magnetic screen presence and powerful performance as a deeply reflective heroine. Sharing the screen with cinematic stalwarts Amol Palekar, Deepti Naval, and Vaijendra Kala, the young actress has found herself in a project that bridges generations of Indian talent.

Alankrita Bora

Directed by filmmaker Srinivas Eberle and backed with music composed by acclaimed Bollywood maestro C. Satya, the film is produced by WFE Films, Mumbai. Notably, the project carries the stamp of prestige, having been co-produced with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Government of India, and supported by Switzerland Tourism and Swiss International Airlines, highlighting its international scale and collaborative spirit.

The story of Tara & Akash – Love beyond realms is described as a timeless journey of love interwoven with Indian philosophy and family values, resonating with both contemporary and traditional audiences. Its impact has already been felt globally: the film held its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), its Asian Premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, and was also showcased at WAVE-25 in Mumbai, where it represented India on a prestigious platform.

Film poster of

For Assam, in particular, this is a proud cultural moment: the rise of Alankrita Bora marks the state’s vibrant artistic contribution to the national spotlight. With a narrative that blends romance, depth, and philosophy, the film is expected to strike a chord with audiences not only across the country but also internationally in the days ahead.