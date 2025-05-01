After months behind bars, Tarkik Borah (alias Tapan Borah) and Bishal Phukan are finally set to walk free, as the Gauhati High Court on Thursday granted them bail in the last remaining case related to a trading scam registered at Barbaruah Police Station in Dibrugarh.

The bail order was issued by Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia, marking a significant development in the prolonged legal proceedings.

However, despite the court's decision, procedural delays and the unavailability of the official order copy have stalled their release from Guwahati Central Jail, where they are currently lodged.

The duo had been facing judicial custody over allegations linked to a financial scam involving fraudulent trading practices. While Borah and Phukan have been granted bail, co-accused Sumi Bora remains in custody, as her bail plea is yet to be approved.



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