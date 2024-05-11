The Task Force for the Development of Tourism in Northeast states conducted its fifth meeting at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on May 10.

In the meeting, the panel held several discussions which focused on various strategies in order to focus on the development in the Northeastern states.

Officials from the eight Northeastern states - Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura were present in the meeting.

The discussions lay emphasis on the importance for capacity building, training policies, marketing and promotion efforts for the development of tourism in the region.

The event also saw the attendance of representatives from various ministries - Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and other private partners.

Meanwhile, in the meeting, the panelists listed out new strategies to increase tourism in the northeast part of the country.