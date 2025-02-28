Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, in a letter addressed to Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi, responded positively to his request for the introduction of direct return flight connectivity between Delhi, Guwahati and Jorhat.

In his letter, Chandrasekaran expressed appreciation for Gogoi’s request and acknowledged the importance of improving air connectivity.

He assured Gogoi that the suggestion would be shared with the Air India team for consideration as part of their network expansion plans. "Wishing you a joyful, healthy and peaceful 2025," the letter added.

In his January 18 letter to Chandrasekaran, Gogoi had highlighted the inconvenience caused by the lack of direct flights from Jorhat to major cities like Delhi and Guwahati.

Citing a significant gap in the form of inadequate air connectivity between Jorhat and major cities like Delhi and Guwahati, Gogoi said, "Currently, residents, students and professionals are forced to endure long road journeys - up to 4 hours to reach Dibrugarh and 6.5 hours to Guwahati. Additionally, the existing flight from Jorhat to Delhi involves a layover in Kolkata, causing a significant delay and effectively wasting half a day in travel."

Gogoi expressed confidence that a direct flight would not only improve connectivity but also bolster tourism and economic development in the region, particularly for key destinations like Majuli and Kaziranga.

The request also emphasised the historic ties between the Tata Group and Assam, with contributions spanning sectors such as tea, education, and healthcare.

"With the Jorhat Airport undergoing expansion and Terminal 1 at Delhi Airport now offering ample capacity, a direct flight would serve the practical needs of the community. I am confident that such a connection would be of immense benefit to the people of Jorhat, Golaghat, Sivasagar and beyond. It will further strengthen the Tata Group's legacy in Assam," he had stated.