Tata Semiconductor Jagiroad of Assam extends support to 250 TB patients under Nikshay Mitra initiative

Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (TSAT), Jagiroad has expanded its support under the Nikshay Mitra Initiative, reaffirming its commitment to the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eliminate tuberculosis in India.

After providing nutritional and social support to 150 tuberculosis (TB) patients during the initial phase, TSAT Jagiroad has now extended assistance to 250 TB patients in the current phase.

The initiative aims to improve the well-being of people affected by tuberculosis by providing nutritional support and other essential assistance, complementing the government's efforts to eliminate the disease.

By expanding the programme, Tata Semiconductor Jagiroad has strengthened its contribution to public health and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the national mission of building a TB-Mukt Bharat.