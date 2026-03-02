Tata Semiconductor project distributes nutritious food baskets to TB patients in Assam's Morigaon

Nutritious food baskets were distributed among tuberculosis (TB) patients of Assam's Morigaon district under the Nikshay Mitra initiative by the authorities of the Tata Semiconductor Project on March 2.

The distribution programme was held at the PWD Inspection Building in Jagiroad, alongside a meeting in support of the TB-Free India campaign. The event was organised by the District Administration with support from the Morigaon District Health Society.

District Commissioner Anamika Tewari, along with officials of the Tata Semiconductor Project, formally handed over the nutritious food kits to the beneficiaries. In her address, the DC lauded the project authorities for undertaking what she described as a noble and socially responsible initiative.

She noted that although production has not yet commenced at the semiconductor project, it has already demonstrated its commitment to community welfare by stepping forward to support TB patients. Calling the establishment of such a project in Morigaon a matter of pride and good fortune, she expressed hope for continued collaboration in social causes.

Emphasising the need to eliminate stigma, Tewari urged the public not to treat TB patients with neglect or discrimination but to regard them as integral members of society. She appealed to citizens to extend love, empathy and support rather than isolation.

Speakers at the programme reiterated the importance of collective efforts to make Morigaon district TB-free. Among those present were Additional District Commissioner (Health) Nitisha Bora, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Sailendra Bardhan Bora, officials of the Tata Semiconductor Project including Bhaswati Sharma Borthakur, Bandana Sharma and Dharitri Buragohain, Sub-Divisional Medical and Health Officer of Jhargaon Dr Pawan Chandra Pator, along with doctors, health workers and staff of the District TB Office.

District TB Officer Dr Amarjyoti Deka appealed to citizens to extend wholehearted support to TB patients and come forward as Nikshay Mitras to assist them in their fight against the disease.