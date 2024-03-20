Ratan Tata, the renowned industrialist, stated that the investments being made in Assam are set to revolutionize the state's healthcare sector, particularly in complex cancer care.

He also revealed that the Assam state government, in collaboration with the Tata group, is working to position Assam as a significant player in the sophisticated semiconductor industry.

This development is expected to enhance Assam's global standing.

Tata expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswas Sarma, for his supportive stance and visionary leadership that has facilitated these transformative initiatives.



Also Read: PM Modi lays foundation stone for Assam’s biggest semiconductor facility in Morigaon

Taking to is X handle, the industrialist wrote, "The investments being made in Assam transform the state in a complex treatment for cancer care. Today, the state government of Assam in partnership with the Tata group will make Assam a major player in sophisticated semiconductors. This new development will put Assam on the global map. We wish to thank the Chief Minister of Assam Mr. Hemant Biswas Sarma for his support and vision that has made all this possible."

In a major boost to the industrial sector of the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 13 virtually laid the foundation for Assam’s biggest-ever semiconductor unit in Morigaon.

The project worth Rs 27,000 crore has been initiated under the Assam Semiconductor Policy 2023 to Tata Group's Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test (TSAT).

The new state-of-the-art greenfield project will generate an estimated 30,000 new jobs, giving a huge boost to employment opportunities in the region.

This unit is poised to become a technological powerhouse with indigenous advanced semiconductor packaging technologies, encompassing flip chip and ISIP technologies.

The facility's impressive daily production capacity of 48 million units will cater to a diverse array of sectors, including automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phones. Beyond its technological significance, the Assam-based unit promises to be a catalyst for economic growth and job creation in the region.