Tea Association of India welcomes Union Budget 2026–27 with PMCSPY extension

The Tea Association of India has welcomed the Union Budget 2026–27 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, stating that it provides a clear and progressive roadmap towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat while focusing on long-term structural growth and youth empowerment.

The Association said the Budget’s comprehensive approach to agriculture, including the launch of the AI-powered Bharat-VISTAAR agricultural advisory platform, will help enhance farmers’ incomes through technology-driven, region-specific solutions and improved risk management against climate challenges.

The Tea Industry expressed gratitude to the Centre for extending the Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana (PMCSPY)for another year till 2026–27. The scheme, aimed at improving education and healthcare facilities for tea workers particularly women and children in Assam and West Bengal, has been described as a crucial welfare initiative for tea garden communities.

The Association also welcomed provisions for social security of plantation workers in Assam, including family pension-cum-life insurance benefits under the Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, supported by both Central and State Government contributions.

Further, the Budget’s focus on MSMEs and start-ups, including the announcement of a Rs 10,000 crore MSME Growth Fund, mandatory TReDS payments for CPSEs, and enhanced credit guarantee mechanisms, was termed a major boost for employment generation and ease of doing business.

According to the Tea Association of India, additional support for tourism, infrastructure development and long-term energy security will further strengthen economic stability and growth across the country.