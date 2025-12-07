Tea employees hailed as backbone of Assam’s tea sector at Margherita conference

The 63rd triennial conference of the Assam Tea Employees Association's Margherita Branch concluded at Dirak Tea Estate, with senior academics emphasising the pivotal role tea employees play in sustaining Assam's two-century-old industry.

Dr Surajit Borkotoky, Dean of Dibrugarh University and head of its Mathematics Department, told delegates that tea employees function as essential intermediaries between estate workers and management—a challenging position requiring careful navigation of competing interests.

"Tea employees are the main driving force in the tea industry," Dr Borkotoky said during Sunday's open session. "They work as a bridge, with workers on one side and management on the other. Performing duties in such a position is undoubtedly a difficult task."

The day-long conference, hosted by Dirak Tea Estate Group, began with Margherita Branch president Mantu Kakoty hoisting the association's flag. Branch secretary Purna Baruah opened a martyrs' tribute programme, whilst retired Dirak Tea Estate employee Sanjay Chakraborty led a separate memorial for the late singer Zubeen Garg.

Rishav Kalita, general secretary of the association's central executive committee, delivered the keynote address, outlining the organisation's history and objectives. He stressed the importance of unity amongst tea employees and confirmed the association has consistently advocated for workers facing difficulties.

Mr Kalita announced the association's upcoming central conference will take place from 31 January through 2 February 2026 at the India Club in Margherita.

The event drew several prominent figures, including Assam Tea Employees Association central executive treasurer Ratul Kakoty and Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma's representative Simanta Madhab Katoky.

Dr Ramen Hazarika, a retired professor from Margherita College, unveiled "Patkai," a souvenir magazine published for the conference. Retired teacher Lakhyadhar Sonowal presided over the open session, where Mr Baruah explained the conference objectives.

The gathering concluded with recognition ceremonies honouring meritorious students—children of tea employees—and retired workers from the estates.