Tea growers in Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong landscape trained in handmade tea processing

Leading biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak has successfully completed two training sessions on handmade tea processing in the Diring River Basin of the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscape (KKL), Assam.

The programme, held recently, brought together 12 new trainees and three refresher participants — all small tea growers from Sivoram Terang and Sarbura Singnar villages. It aimed to build their skills in sustainable tea-making practices, improve quality standards, and open up new economic opportunities.

The sessions were led by local tea expert Mina Tokbipi from Englepathar village, who guided participants through the critical steps of handmade tea processing — from plucking techniques to withering, rolling, drying, and evaluating quality.

Participants spoke of the impact of the training on their confidence and livelihood prospects. Jevilyn Hansepi, who had attended a similar session in 2023, said she was able to refresh her knowledge and learn new methods to improve quality.

Meanwhile, Rani Singnarpi, a first-time participant, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We're deeply grateful to Aaranyak for conducting such training programmes. This training programme will equip us with valuable skills to produce handmade tea, which will not only help our households but also boost our local economy."

"I am thrilled to witness the enthusiasm and dedication of the tea growers in Sivoram Terang and Sarbura Singnar," said Mina Tokbipi.

She also said, "This training program is a step toward empowering our local farmers with the knowledge and skills to produce premium handmade teas, ensuring both economic growth and the preservation of our region's tea-making legacy."

This training was organised and facilitated by Avinash Phangcho and Moromi Nath, with support from Uttaran Dutta of Aaranyak.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to support small tea growers in the region and is aligned with Aaranyak's vision to promote sustainable agriculture and enhance livelihoods. Plans are underway to conduct similar programmes in other villages to improve the quantity of tea production further.

Aaranyak is committed to the conservation of biodiversity and ecosystems, and supporting the indigenous communities residing in the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscape and Manas Landscape through the promotion of Alternative and Sustainable Livelihood activities, education, and awareness. IUCN, KfW, and the we Fish and Wildlife Service support the initiative.