'Tea & Teeing': Assam eyes Japan investment, global golf circuit for tea garden courses

Assam is exploring deeper economic engagement with Japan, including investment opportunities in sectors such as semiconductors, renewable energy, tea and tourism, while seeking to promote its unique "Tea & Teeing" concept globally, the Chief Secretary's office said.

The Assam Chief Secretary met a delegation from the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), led by Deputy Director Toshiaki Sato, to discuss strengthening Japan-Assam economic ties and creating new pathways for Japanese investment and business partnerships.

The discussions covered semiconductors and electronics manufacturing, compressed biogas, renewable energy including pumped storage, logistics, tea and golf tourism, defence and aerospace, among other emerging sectors.

The meeting also focused on Assam's growing potential in the premium tea segment, with the successful introduction of matcha in the state seen as an opportunity to build stronger linkages with Japanese investors and tea companies.

The Chief Secretary said Japanese interest in the Northeast could open avenues for investment, technology partnerships and value addition across Assam's tea ecosystem.

Under the proposed "Tea & Teeing" initiative, Assam plans to showcase its tea gardens and golf courses as a distinctive tourism product. The state has more than 18 golf courses located within tea gardens, and authorities aim to gradually bring these destinations onto the global golf circuit.

The initiative seeks to combine Assam's tea heritage, tourism and sporting infrastructure to create a unique destination for international visitors.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of a state-to-state cooperation agreement between Assam and Shizuoka Prefecture in Japan, building on similar partnerships between other Indian states and Japanese prefectures.

The proposed cooperation is aimed at strengthening institutional linkages and promoting collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The Assam government also expressed hope that JETRO would continue facilitating connections between Japanese enterprises and the state's investment ecosystem, helping translate the discussions into concrete projects and sustainable economic opportunities.