Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 16 said tea, trade and tourism were among the key areas discussed during his meeting with European Union Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet, as the state looks to strengthen its engagement with European markets following the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

In a post on X, Sarma described the meeting as "very productive and engaging", saying Assam was keen to play an important role in deepening India-EU ties.

"The relation between India and EU is multi-faceted and with the historic FTA, this is set to evolve even further in the coming days as Assam looks to play an important role in strengthening our ties, with the Blue Valley Cluster being a major step in this direction," he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the Blue Valley Cluster as a key initiative in Assam's efforts to expand its engagement with the European Union.

Paquet is on a visit to Assam, during which he has also interacted with state officials, academic institutions and startups to explore avenues for cooperation and access to European markets.

