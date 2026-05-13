Teacher accused of assaulting primary school students in Assam’s Charaideo, probe ordered

A government primary school teacher in Assam’s Charaideo district has come under investigation following allegations of repeated physical abuse of students inside classrooms at Mathurapur Bagicha Primary School.

According to reports, Assistant Teacher Ariful Islam allegedly assaulted several young students during classroom sessions over an extended period, creating fear and anxiety among children attending the school. Local sources claimed that some students had become reluctant to attend classes due to the teacher’s alleged behaviour.

The matter came to light after CCTV footage installed inside the school premises was reportedly reviewed earlier this month by the school’s headmaster. The footage allegedly showed the teacher physically assaulting students, including incidents in which students were beaten and kicked inside classrooms.

In one of the incidents reportedly captured on camera, the accused teacher allegedly attempted to lift a student and move the child towards a first-floor window, raising serious concern among school authorities and local residents.

The teacher has also been accused of directing students to change the direction of CCTV cameras inside classrooms and allegedly forcing some students to massage his body during school hours.

Following the incident, the headmaster of the school and the president of the School Management Committee jointly submitted a written complaint on May 5 to the Deputy Inspector of Schools of the Charaideo subdivision, seeking appropriate action against the accused teacher.

Sources said the education department has taken note of the matter and directed the Block Education Officer to conduct an inquiry into the allegations.

Meanwhile, the Mathurapur sub-branch committee of AATSA submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner of Charaideo, demanding strict punitive action against the accused teacher.

The organisation questioned how a person allegedly exhibiting violent behaviour was entrusted with the responsibility of teaching young children. It further warned that if appropriate action is not taken by the authorities, the organisation, along with guardians and local residents of Mathurapur Bagicha, may launch a lockout protest at the school.