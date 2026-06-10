Teacher accused of repeatedly assaulting female student, complaint lodged in Assam's Chirang district

A teacher at Bijni Bandhab Higher Secondary School in Assam's Chirang district has been accused of repeatedly assaulting a Class IX student, allegedly causing serious injuries and prompting the filing of a police complaint.

According to allegations made by the student's family, assistant teacher Bhargav Pathak physically assaulted the girl using a ruler, resulting in injuries to multiple parts of her body. The student is reportedly experiencing difficulty in walking due to the injuries sustained in the alleged assault.

Following the incident, the student's father, Sadananda Saha, a resident of 2 No. Jamdoha in Bongaigaon district, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Bijni Police Station seeking legal action against the accused teacher.

The father further alleged that the teacher had previously behaved inappropriately with his daughter by holding her hand when she was alone. He claimed that when the matter was reported to the school authorities, the principal allegedly threatened that the student would be expelled from the institution if the issue was pursued.

The family has also alleged that on Wednesday, while the student was on her way to the Bijni Court to file a complaint, the teacher attempted to stop her by grabbing her hand and pulling her away. The accused is further alleged to have misbehaved with Rakesh Das, who was accompanying the student at the time.

The incident has sparked concern among local residents and parents. The student's family has demanded strict action against the accused teacher and called for a thorough investigation into the allegations.