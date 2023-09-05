Teachers’ Day 2023: Meet the Assam winners of National Teachers’ award
On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the government felicitates teachers who have done extraordinary work in their field.
Every year India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5, the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India. On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the government felicitates teachers who have done extraordinary work in their field.
The National Awards to Teachers were first instituted in 1958, the guidelines were revised in 2018. This year, 36 teachers from Assam has been awarded and the President has conferred the awards on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. The event took place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
Check the full list here:
1. SriPradeepSaikia, Tinsukia
2. Bhupen Gohain, Dibrugarh
3. Upen Goswami, Kamrup
4. Pradip Kr. Patar, Morigaon
5. Debajit Ghosh, Dibrugarh
6. Gunindra Nath Ojah, Barpeta
7. Bhagban Baishya, Kamrup
8. Hiranya Kumar Nath, Darrang
9. Niru Nath, Golaghat
10. Rabia Begum, Kamrup (M)
11. Heremba Barukial, Golaghat
12. Madan Mohan Kalita, Kamrup
13. Paban Kumar Kalita, Darrang
14. Ranjan Saikia, Sonitpur
15. Tapas Kumar Kalita, Barpeta
16. DewbarRamchiary, Baksa
17. Mrinal Khound, Golaghat
18. Dhirendra Nath Baruah, Udalguri
19. Juri Das, Darrang
20. Morom Jyoti Das, Bongaigaon
21. Bhupendra Konwar, Kamrup
22. Usha Rani Bayan, Udalguri
23. Ranu Phukan,Charaideo
24. Rudra Singh Rabha, Goalpara
25. Babul Rahman Sarkar, Dhubri
26. Moktasiduz Zaman Azad, Goalpara
27. Ranish Chandra Ramchiary, Baksa
28. Anima Das, Darrang
29. Hari Bhagawati, Lakhimpur
30. GirindraKasyap, Nalbari
31. Madhurima Bora, Dibrugarh
32. Bhusan Chandra Saharia, Darrang
33. Ambia Begum, Sonitpur
34. Nalini Kumar Mazumdar, Dibrugarh
35. Chandan Tripathi, Karimganj
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