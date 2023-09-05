Every year India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5, the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India. On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the government felicitates teachers who have done extraordinary work in their field.

The National Awards to Teachers were first instituted in 1958, the guidelines were revised in 2018. This year, 36 teachers from Assam has been awarded and the President has conferred the awards on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. The event took place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Check the full list here:

1. SriPradeepSaikia, Tinsukia

2. Bhupen Gohain, Dibrugarh

3. Upen Goswami, Kamrup

4. Pradip Kr. Patar, Morigaon

5. Debajit Ghosh, Dibrugarh

6. Gunindra Nath Ojah, Barpeta

7. Bhagban Baishya, Kamrup

8. Hiranya Kumar Nath, Darrang

9. Niru Nath, Golaghat

10. Rabia Begum, Kamrup (M)

11. Heremba Barukial, Golaghat

12. Madan Mohan Kalita, Kamrup

13. Paban Kumar Kalita, Darrang

14. Ranjan Saikia, Sonitpur

15. Tapas Kumar Kalita, Barpeta

16. DewbarRamchiary, Baksa

17. Mrinal Khound, Golaghat

18. Dhirendra Nath Baruah, Udalguri

19. Juri Das, Darrang

20. Morom Jyoti Das, Bongaigaon

21. Bhupendra Konwar, Kamrup

22. Usha Rani Bayan, Udalguri

23. Ranu Phukan,Charaideo

24. Rudra Singh Rabha, Goalpara

25. Babul Rahman Sarkar, Dhubri

26. Moktasiduz Zaman Azad, Goalpara

27. Ranish Chandra Ramchiary, Baksa

28. Anima Das, Darrang

29. Hari Bhagawati, Lakhimpur

30. GirindraKasyap, Nalbari

31. Madhurima Bora, Dibrugarh

32. Bhusan Chandra Saharia, Darrang

33. Ambia Begum, Sonitpur

34. Nalini Kumar Mazumdar, Dibrugarh

35. Chandan Tripathi, Karimganj

