Team Europe delegation to visit Assam on June 8-9 to explore trade, investment opportunities

A high-level "Team Europe" delegation of the European Union (EU) will visit Assam on June 8 and 9 to explore collaboration opportunities and strengthen economic ties between Europe and India's northeastern region.

The delegation, comprising ambassadors and senior representatives from EU member states along with European business leaders, will focus on sectors where Assam and Europe share common interests, including renewable energy, sustainable urban infrastructure, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and electronics manufacturing, tea and agri-food processing, flavours and fragrances, and AYUSH.

Led by EU Ambassador to India and Bhutan Hervé Delphin, the delegation will hold discussions with the Assam government and business stakeholders to identify trade and investment opportunities.

As part of the visit, Team Europe ambassadors are scheduled to meet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while a European business delegation led by the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI) will engage with state officials and industry representatives.

A key highlight of the visit will be participation in the "Blue Valleys: Building Ecosystems and Value Chains between India and Europe" workshop on June 9. Organised by the Assam government, the event will bring together European and Indian businesses to explore partnerships in sustainable industries, innovation and value-chain development.

The visit will also witness the launch of Assam's first Blue Valley Cluster, an industrial hub focused on fragrances, flavours, AYUSH and food processing. The initiative seeks to connect Assam's emerging industrial ecosystem with European markets through sustainable manufacturing and business collaboration.

The delegation is also expected to visit Tata Electronics' semiconductor facility in Assam, underscoring the state's growing importance in India's high-tech manufacturing sector.

In a statement, Delphin said Assam and the Northeast possess significant economic potential, highlighting the region's resources, skilled workforce and rapid economic growth. He said initiatives such as Blue Valleys aim to build long-term business partnerships between India and Europe and unlock new avenues for sustainable development and investment.