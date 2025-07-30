IIT Guwahati’s Technothlon 2025 Prelims sees record participation of 40,000 students

IIT Guwahati successfully conducted the Technothlon 2025 Prelims on July 13, with over 40,000 students participating from 200 private schools, 500 Kendriya Vidyalayas, and 100 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across India.

Now in its 22nd year, the student-organized competition saw the revival of international participation, reinforcing its status as a global platform for logic, creativity, and teamwork.

Technothlon is designed to spark out-of-the-box thinking and nurture problem-solving abilities that go beyond textbooks.

The Prelims round consisted of a written examination divided into two categories: Juniors (Classes 9–10) and Hauts (Classes 11–12). Students participated in pairs, working together to tackle challenging and unconventional problems.

“It was a tricky question paper where we really had to apply our minds. Each problem felt like a puzzle that pushed us to think differently. We had to approach situations from multiple angles to figure out the best solution. It truly exercised our brains,” says Rachit Shah - Convenor, Techniche 2025.

What began in a small room in 2004 with just 200 students has now grown into a global celebration of young talent. Run completely by students and powered by passion, not profit, Technothlon has become a platform for thousands of participants from across India and the world to think differently, solve creatively, and learn together.

In the weeks leading up to the Prelims, the team organized several online and offline sessions under the LED program, i.e., Learn, Experience, Discover. These included logic-based webinars, puzzle challenges, and fun workshops that helped students explore problem-solving in a new and exciting way.

With its 22nd edition setting new records in reach, participation, and impact, Technothlon 2025 has once again proven the power of student-driven ideas.