Teenager dies after allegedly being tied to grill and assaulted at home in Assam's Khetri

A shocking incident has been reported from Khetri, where a 17-year-old teenager, identified as Gandip Sharma, was allegedly tied to a grill at his residence and assaulted by unidentified miscreants.

According to preliminary information, Sharma was found in an unconscious condition following the alleged assault. With the help of local residents, he was rushed to a district hospital for medical treatment.

Although he was initially unconscious, the teenager reportedly later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident has created tension in the area, while details regarding the motive behind the alleged assault and the identity of those involved are yet to be ascertained.

Police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible. Further details are awaited.