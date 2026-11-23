Tej Hazarika, son of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, will deliver the 10th Dr Anamika Ray Memorial Lecture at Gauhati University on Monday, November 23, with a focus on the legendary singer-composer's humanistic philosophy and its relevance to universal humanism.

The lecture, scheduled for 2 pm at the PD Hall of Gauhati University, will be delivered on the theme, “Bhupen Hazarika as a Bridge Between the Historical Humanism of India to a Global, Universal Humanism”.

The programme will be inaugurated by Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta and presided over by Dr Anamika Ray Memorial Trust Chairperson Rajat Baran Mahanta.

The theme has been selected in keeping with the ongoing centenary celebrations marking the 100th birth anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika. It seeks to examine his contribution to humanism, cultural pluralism and universal brotherhood, while exploring the relevance of his ideas in contemporary society.

The 2026 edition assumes particular significance as it will be the first time Tej Hazarika delivers a public lecture at Gauhati University. His address is expected to provide insights into his father's intellectual legacy, humanistic outlook and contribution to bridging India's cultural and philosophical traditions with universal ideals of humanity.

The lecture is being organised by the Dr Anamika Ray Memorial Trust in collaboration with the Department of English Language Teaching, the Department of Communication and Journalism at Gauhati University, and the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Foundation.

The annual memorial lecture series was instituted in 2017 to promote discussions on media education, medical ethics, humanism and community communication. Since its inception, the platform has brought together academics, media professionals, researchers, public intellectuals and experts from the social sector in India and abroad.

The inaugural lecture in 2017 was delivered by Professor Mohan Jyoti Dutta of the National University of Singapore. Subsequent editions featured speakers including Dr Jatin Srivastava of Ohio University, Dr Pallavi Guha of Towson University, Padma Shri Dr R Sreedher and Professor Ujjwal K Chowdhury.

The sixth edition in 2022 featured Professor Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, who spoke on the theme, “How Much Social Is the Social Media?”

The 2023 lecture was delivered online by Gulam Rahman, former Chief Information Commissioner of Bangladesh. In 2024, the eighth edition was organised at the National Library of Sri Lanka in Colombo, where Professor Ranjan Hettiarachchi of the University of Colombo spoke on “Media for Peace: Exploring Journalism's Role in Social Harmony”.

The ninth edition in 2025 featured public health expert Dr Abhay Shukla, National Co-convenor of the Jan Swasthya Abhiyan.

Established in 2015, the Guwahati-based Dr Anamika Ray Memorial Trust is a NITI Aayog-registered educational and research non-profit organisation. The Trust works on issues related to patients' rights and responsibilities and advocates for the recognition of the Right to Health as a Fundamental Right under the Constitution of India.

Through its annual lecture series and other initiatives, the Trust seeks to facilitate interdisciplinary discussions and public engagement on issues of contemporary social relevance.

The 10th edition is expected to bring together members of the academic community, students, researchers, media professionals and the public to discuss the enduring relevance of Bhupen Hazarika's humanistic ideals and their influence beyond geographical and cultural boundaries.