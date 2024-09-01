The conflict between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has taken a new turn, intensifying over the Assam government's decision to abolish the traditional two-hour adjournment of assembly sessions for Jumma prayers, a practice rooted in colonial-era policies introduced by the Muslim League government.

Tejashwi Yadav, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, has launched a scathing attack on CM Sarma, referring to him as a "Chinese version of Yogi," drawing a parallel to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's hardline governance. In a pointed critique, Yadav accused Sarma of seeking "cheap popularity" by consistently targeting the Muslim community.

"Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seeks to remain in the news by harassing Muslims. While Yogi Adityanath employs bulldozers, Sarma is halting namaz. This country belongs to everyone, and there should be peace, but these leaders are only sowing seeds of hatred," Yadav stated in an interview with ANI. He further alleged that Sarma's actions are designed to polarize society and attract the attention of top BJP leaders, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The controversy deepened as Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, also from the BJP, defended Sarma and criticized Yadav's remarks. Singh accused Yadav of racism, suggesting that his reference to Sarma as "Chinese" was an attack rooted in the Assam CM's northeastern identity.

"It seems the INDI Alliance is comprised of individuals who are ignorant and racist, lacking understanding of our country's history and geography. First, we saw this with Sam Pitroda, and now Tejashwi Yadav is demonstrating the same prejudice towards the people of the northeast," Singh remarked.

The exchange highlights the growing tensions between political leaders over cultural and regional sensitivities, underscoring the broader national debate on identity and governance.