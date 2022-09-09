Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took a jibe at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao saying he only talks about non-BJP politics. Sarma made the statement in Hyderabad and added that national politics should be away from hereditary politics.

“CM KCR speaks about BJP-free politics but we speak about dynasty-free politics. We still see pictures of his son & daughter in Hyderabad. Country's politics should be free from dynastic politics” stated Himanta Biswa Sarma while talking to the media.

“A government should be for the country, for the people, but never for a family. The country has a liberal front & an orthodox one & polarisation between the two has always existed”, Assam CM stated during his visit to the Mahalaxmi temple.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is on a visit to Hyderabad today as invited by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti for the Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra.

Every year, the Utsav Samiti invites one or the other chief guest on Ganesh Chaturthi, and this year the Samiti has invited Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It needs mention here that the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti has also invited Udupi seer Pejawar Swamy Dharmadhikari.