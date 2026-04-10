Telangana HC grants Congress leader Pawan Khera one-week anticipatory bail in Assam case

The Telangana High Court on April 10, granted one week of anticipatory bail to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera in connection with a case registered by the Assam Police over his allegations against the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The relief was granted by Justice Sujana Kalasikam while hearing a petition filed by Khera. The court allowed the Congress leader time to approach the appropriate jurisdictional court for further legal remedy.

During the hearing, the judge observed, “The petitioner is granted time for one week to file an application before the concerned court. Granting relief to the petitioner for one week with the conditions.”



The case against Khera was registered at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The sections invoked include:

Section 175 – False statement in connection with an election

Section 35 – Right of private defence of the body and of property

Section 318 – Cheating

The complaint pertains to allegations made by Khera against the Assam Chief Minister’s wife, which prompted legal action by the Assam Police.



With the interim protection granted by the Telangana High Court, Khera has been given a one-week window to file an anticipatory bail application before the competent court in Assam. The relief ensures that he will not face arrest during this period, subject to the conditions imposed by the court.



The development comes amid heightened political tensions between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with the case drawing significant attention due to the involvement of prominent political figures.



Further legal proceedings are expected once Khera approaches the appropriate court in Assam.