Ten more understudies from Assam who were stranded in Ukraine arrived in India on Sunday.

Taking the whole number of understudies from the state cleared from the war-ravaged country to 100.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared nine understudies who come to Delhi during the day, whereas the state’s Directorate of information and Public Relations (DIPR) informed about the return of the students.

Sarma moreover said that the state government is concerned around the understudies stuck within the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy and is trying to encourage their secure evacuation.

The identified students are Sneha Deka (Guwahati), Mumshad Hujaef Uddin Ahmed (Nagaon), Ananya Das (Dibrugarh), Udit Bhattacharjee (Silchar), Devangan Barman (Silchar) & Ahmed Nur Emrul Kayes (Dhubri), almost 100 understudies from Assam studying in Ukraine have been evacuated.

Sarma also said three more understudies – Bhaswati Goswami (Guwahati), Mrigakshi Kalita (Nalbari), and Saddam Hussain (Nagaon) – have reached New Delhi on Sunday.

The state government is arranging for the convenience of the returnees within the national capital and their ahead travel to Assam.

The state government is concerned about the understudies who are stranded in Sumy.

CM Himanta Sarma is in steady touch with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and is working on how to induce them out safely and guarantee the secure return of all individuals from the state stranded within the war-torn European nation.

The Assam government includes a list of 222 understudies from the state stranded in Ukraine who had reached the government.

About 100 understudies have returned so far.

But a few understudies may not have reported to our authorities at the airports upon their arrival and proceeded as per their own arrangements.

Meanwhile, authorities of the district administrations, on the directives of Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua, are reaching out to the guardians of those understudies who are still stranded in Ukraine.

‘Operation Ganga’ has been propelled by the Union government to bring back the Indian nationals from Ukraine safely.

India has been bringing back its nationals from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Moldova after they crossed over to these nations from Ukraine through land border transit points.

Ukraine had closed its airspace for civilian airplanes after Russia started the military operation.

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